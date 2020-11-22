Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Make Red Carpet Debut Together At AMAs

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly made their first red carpet appearance as a couple during Sunday’s American Music Awards.

Fox looked incredible wearing a jewel green, asymmetrical one sleeve top with a-line skirt by Azzi & Osta.

Megan Fox poses with boyfriend and AMA performer Machine Gun Kelly. Fox shimmers in a jewel green asymmetrical one sleeve top with a-line skirt by Azzi & Osta. — Emma McIntyre /AMA2020/Getty Images for dcp

Meanwhile, Kelly showed off his tattooed torso in a low cut white shirt teamed with white pants.

The pair began dating in June 2020, just weeks after Fox split from Brian Austin Green.

The “Transformers” actress and the “90210” alum were married for 10 years and share three children, Bodhi, 6, Noah, 8, and Journey, 4.

Kelly is set to take the AMAs stage for an epic performance later on in the evening.

Hosted by Taraji P. Henson, the show will broadcast live at 8 p.m. EST/ PST, on ABC.

In addition to Kelly, the AMAs performance lineup also includes Katy Perry, Bad Bunny with Jhay Cortez, Billie Eilish, BTS, Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lopez and Maluma, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion and Shawn Mendes.

Broadcast live from The Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, the AMAs will be seen in more than 200 countries and territories around the world.