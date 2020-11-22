AC/DC’s New Album ‘Power Up’ Debuts At No. 1

AC/DC are once again taking the charts by storm.

The iconic rock band just hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart thanks to their latest record, Power Up.

Power Up is AC/DC’s third album to reach No. 1.

The band previously hit the top spot with 2008’s Black Ice and 1981’s For Those About to Rock (We Salute You).

The new studio album was released via Columbia Records on Nov. 13.

Power Up is AC/DC’s first record since 2014’s Rock or Bust and follows the death of founding member Malcolm Young in 2017.

The rockers have now claimed top 10 charting albums in the 1980s, ’90s, ’00s, ’10s and ’20s, making them the fifth act to achieve top 10s in each of the last five decades.