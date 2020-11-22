BTS Wins And Performs Their Brand New Song ‘Life Goes On’ At The AMAs

Global sensations, BTS, hit the virtual stage for the American Music Awards on Sunday night.

All seven members took part in the performance. Suga was noticeably missing from their press conference on Thursday ahead of the release of their new album Be after recovering from shoulder surgery but was able to make it out for the award show.

BTS closes out the 2020 #AMAs with gorgeous performance of new single, “Life Goes On.” 💫pic.twitter.com/f2NAEa63WH — Pop Crave (@PopCraveMusic) November 23, 2020

V, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, RM and J-Hope joined Suga for the memorable performance of “Life Goes On”, as well as “Dynamite”.

Ahead of the show, the boys hit the virtual red carpet in matching looks of black pants and white shirts.

Photo by Big Hit Entertainment/AMA2020/Getty Images

The group also won Favourite Duo or Group – Pop/Rock at the awards where they thanked their Army and said how they wished “they could be there.”

“The name ‘Be’ is verb, it is a very open concept,” said Jimin during the press conference. “In our discussions ‘life goes on’ came up as a recurring idea.”

RM added that “Life Goes On” comes from the same roots as “Dynamite” but is “a little more weighty, sincere and soft.”

The 2020 American Music Awards are hosted by Taraji P. Henson and will also include performances from Billie Eilish, JLo and Maluma, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes.