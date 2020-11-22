Alfonso Ribeiro Discusses Why He Wasn’t On Set With Janet Hubert During ‘Fresh Prince’ Reunion

Alfonso Ribeiro is explaining why he wasn’t on set with original Aunt Viv, Janet Hubert, during the recent “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” reunion.

The HBO Max special aired on Thursday, Nov 19 in celebration of the iconic show’s 30-year anniversary.

RELATED: ‘Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ Reunion: Will Smith And The Cast Get Emotional Remembering James Avery

One of the shows most talked about moments came as Janet Hubert, who played Aunt Viv for the first three seasons, reunited with the rest of the cast.

Will Smith and Hubert ended their decades-long feud and shared a hug.

However, Ribeiro, who played Carlton on the show, didn’t stick around for the emotional moment.

Hubert previously took to her Facebook page to respond to a mini “Fresh Prince” reunion which she didn’t attend in 2017.

RELATED: Will Smith Resolves Feud With ‘Fresh Prince’ Co-Star Janet Hubert During ‘Red Table Talk’ Takeover

She wrote, “There will never be a true reunion of Fresh Prince. I have no interest in seeing any of these people on that kind of level.”

Ribeiro cleared up speculation in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, telling the publication that he couldn’t be on set that day due to filming commitments with “America’s Funniest Home Videos”.

RELATED: Mo’Nique Demands An Apology From Tyler Perry After Will Smith And Janet Hubert Bury Their ‘Fresh Prince’ Feud

“Unfortunately I had to go shoot that day. All of the social media content and the photographs were taken without me,” he said. “I literally did my own photo shoot on the couch so they could put me in the group photo. The actual special was filmed in one day, but all the other stuff was done on the other days.”

Meanwhile, Hubert also weighed in on speculation, telling fans to “let it go.”