Katy Perry Dedicates AMAs Performance To Her Dad

Katy Perry gave the debut performance of “Only Love” at the 2020 American Music Awards on Sunday.

In the first performance since giving birth to daughter, Daisy, Perry was joined by former Hootie and the Blowfish frontman Darius Rucker for a “reimagined” version of the song.

Katy Perry performing Only Love for the first time at the #AMAs 2020 💗🥺 pic.twitter.com/AcXB2xEWZK — Katy's Part Of Me 💥 (@katyspartofme_) November 23, 2020

Right before she hit the stage, Perry dedicated the song to her dad, Maurice Keith Hudson, by sharing a cute photo of her as a baby with him.

Perry’s act also falls on the 10 year anniversary of when she performed “Firework” on the AMAs stage.

The singer previously shared a glimpse into the performance with a laid back picture of her in a jean jacket and white tank top. A second photo showed Perry recording with Rucker.

The AMAs are hosted by Taraji P. Henson and will also include performances from Billie Eilish, JLo and Maluma, BTS, Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes.