The Weeknd And Kenny G Team Up For Explosive AMAs Performance

The Weeknd and Kenny G got together for a mind blowing collaboration during Sunday night’s American Music Awards.

The Toronto-born hit-maker and the world famous saxophonist shut down Los Angeles while performing a special remix of The Weeknd’s “In Your Eyes” and “Save Your Tears”.

Earlier in the evening, the Weeknd remembered the late Prince while receiving his award for Best Soul/R&B album.

.@TheWeeknd thanks the late Prince in #AMAs acceptance speech for Best Soul/R&B Album. pic.twitter.com/1sP6FdNmFx — Pop Crave (@PopCraveMusic) November 23, 2020

“Last time I received this award it was given to me by the late, great Prince,” he said. “He’s the reason I get to constantly challenge the genre of R&B. I’d like to dedicate this award to him.”

Hosted by Taraji P. Henson, the show will broadcast live at 8 p.m. EST/ PST, on ABC.

The AMAs performance lineup also includes Katy Perry, Bad Bunny with Jhay Cortez, Billie Eilish, BTS, Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lopez and Maluma, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion and Shawn Mendes.

Broadcast live from The Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, the AMAs will be seen in more than 200 countries and territories around the world.