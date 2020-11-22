Shawn Mendes Performance Twice At The AMAs, Including ‘Monster’ With Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes started the 2020 AMAs with a bang, giving their first live performance of their introspective new song, “Monster”.

Written by both Bieber and Mendes, the song marks the first collaboration between the two pop princes. The song details the struggles both artists have had with fame and the pressures that come from being put on a pedestal.

The pair performed on the same stage — notably, the one also seen in the music video for “Monster” — but were still able to maintain some social distancing. The performance left little doubt as to why these two crooners are such megastars.

Justin Bieber opens the 2020 American Music Awards performing “Lonely” and “Holy.” pic.twitter.com/aivGD9cly9 — Pop Crave (@PopCraveMusic) November 23, 2020

Bieber and Mendes’ collaboration has also put an end to any past rumours of bad blood between Mendes and Bieber. In addition to often being compared to one another, the two have had some overlap in their love lives. After all, Bieber got engaged to Hailey Baldwin shortly after her relationship with Mendes ended back in 2018.

But Mendes wasn’t done performing for the evening. Later in the broadcast, he returned to the stage to perform a stirring live version of his new solo hit, “Wonder”.