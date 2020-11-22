Megan Thee Stallion Shares Self Love Declaration Before AMAs Performance

Megan Thee Stallion’s world debut of “Body” started with a declaration of how much she loves her own body.

“I love my body, every curve, every inch,” a voiceover said before she hit the stage. “You might not think my body is perfect, it might not ever be. When I look in the mirror, I love what I see.”

Fresh off the release of her debut album Good News, the rapper showed off her iconic dance moves, along with her back up dancers.

And while the crowd only consisted of a few socially distanced people, the cheers for Megan were deafening.

Ahead of the show, Megan checked in with her Hotties to see how they were doing.

I miss seeing my hotties in real life at my performances so much🥺 I loved connecting with them in @Messenger Rooms before the @AMAs! Check it out ⬇️ #AMAs #ad pic.twitter.com/1iGEwXojak — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) November 23, 2020

Twitter couldn’t get enough of Megan’s “Body” performance:

one thing megan thee stallion and bts will always do is SERVE A PERFORMANCE — telep(athy)⁷ (@jeonlvr) November 23, 2020

@theestallion could your teach me how to dance??🥺🥺✨ — p🇪🇨 (@biebsingularity) November 23, 2020

The AMAs are hosted by Taraji P. Henson and will also include performances from Billie Eilish, JLo and Maluma, BTS, Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes.