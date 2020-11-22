Nelly Celebrates 20th Anniversary of ‘Country Grammar’ With Hits Medley At 2020 AMAs

It’s been 20 years since Nelly dropped his debut album, Country Grammar, but if you watched his performance at the 2020 AMAs, you’d be forgiven for thinking it came out just yesterday.

The rapper and singer won plaudits for his live medley of three of his biggest songs, “Country Grammar”, “E.I.” and “Ride Wit Me”. Nelly even Brough out City Spud, who featured on “Ride wit Me” when it was released in 2001.

Though the performance was definitely a throwback, Nelly made fans feel like it was the early 2000s all over again.

Seeing @Nelly_Mo on the #AMA I’m like damn how time flies ..I love the ole school vibessss .. pic.twitter.com/FNYtzcDFc6 — MissUnderstood 💜 (@I_am_nykeba) November 23, 2020

Nelly performed a medley of his greatest hits with a hypeman like it was 2002. #AMAs pic.twitter.com/GyZGvpqLR1 — No Hipsters Allowed (@nohipstersblog2) November 23, 2020

Many even went so far as to comment on how Nelly doesn’t seem to have aged a day since he first appeared on the scene.

Nelly is 46? So in the last 20 years he’s not aged a day and I’ve aged 20 years. #AMAs pic.twitter.com/sEp8UZqkF3 — 🕷 (@smlndzz) November 23, 2020

Thank you Nelly for taking such great care of yourself. It’s truly an honor to still be crushing on you 20 years later. Congrats sir. #AMAs pic.twitter.com/Zgj7q6uVvJ — Lauren E. Banks (@LaurenEBanks) November 23, 2020