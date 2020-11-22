Jennifer Lopez Puts On Scorching Performance With Maluma At AMAs

Jennifer Lopez brought some heat with her to the 2020 AMAs.

The 51-year-old singer teamed up with Maluma to deliver a fiery performance of “Lonely”.

Lopez proved that she’s still as flexible and dynamic as ever while performing sequences of intricate choreography alongside a team of professional dancers.

The “World of Dance” judge took to Instagram to show off her awards night look ahead of the ceremony.

The AMAs performance lineup also included Katy Perry, Bad Bunny with Jhay Cortez, Billie Eilish, BTS, Dua Lipa, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion and Shawn Mendes.

Broadcast live from The Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, the AMAs will be seen in more than 200 countries and territories around the world.