Bell Biv DeVoe Proves ‘Poison’ Is Still A Hit At The AMAs

While Nelly took us back to 2000, Bell Biv DeVoe brought us all the way back to 1990 with their performance at the 2020 American Music Awards.

The group reunited for the 30th anniversary of their album, Poison.

The trio, which takes its name from members Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins and Ronnie DeVoe, first performed on the AMAs stage in 1991, doing a rendition of their song, “B.B.D. (I Thought It Was Me?)”. This time around, the guys performed “Do Me” and, of course, “Poison”.

Not Bell Biv DeVoe showing us they still got it 3 whole decades later #AMAS pic.twitter.com/sCuPrceN8Y — 𝓑𝓮𝔂𝓸𝓷𝓬é’𝓼 𝓕𝓻𝓮𝓬𝓴𝓵𝓮𝓼ᴮ🌱 (@_bvrzdalyricist) November 23, 2020

Host Taraji P. Henson was clearly a fan of the group, alluding to a story arc they had on her show, “Empire” in her introduction.

She even loved their performance so much she could be seen dancing in the front row. Sadly, the auditorium was mostly empty due to Covid-19 precautions.

taraji vibing to bell biv devoe and hit the beyonce standee issa mood wahahahaha #amas pic.twitter.com/MQEjNWt1Sj — denice (@RealDeniceC) November 23, 2020

Bel Biv DeVoe’s most recent album, Three Stripes, their first in 16 years, came out in 2017.