Bell Biv DeVoe Proves ‘Poison’ Is Still A Hit At The AMAs

By ETCanada.com Staff.

Kevin Mazur/AMA2020/Getty Images for dcp

While Nelly took us back to 2000, Bell Biv DeVoe brought us all the way back to 1990 with their performance at the 2020 American Music Awards.

The group reunited for the 30th anniversary of their album, Poison.

RELATED: Nelly Celebrates 20th Anniversary of ‘Country Grammar’ With Hits Medley At 2020 AMAs

The trio, which takes its name from members Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins and Ronnie DeVoe, first performed on the AMAs stage in 1991, doing a rendition of their song, “B.B.D. (I Thought It Was Me?)”. This time around, the guys performed “Do Me” and, of course, “Poison”.

Host Taraji P. Henson was clearly a fan of the group, alluding to a story arc they had on her show, “Empire” in her introduction.

She even loved their performance so much she could be seen dancing in the front row. Sadly, the auditorium was mostly empty due to Covid-19 precautions.

RELATED: Taraji P. Henson Kicks Off 2020 AMAs With ‘WAP’ Dance Challenge — Watch!

Bel Biv DeVoe’s most recent album, Three Stripes, their first in 16 years, came out in 2017.

Click to View Gallery

American Music Awards 2020 Red Carpet
Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP