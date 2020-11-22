Dua Lipa Flies During Performance Of ‘Levitating’ At AMAs

Dua Lipa ascended into the air while performing her latest single, “Levitating”, at Sunday night’s AMAs.

Dua joined in on the star-studded ceremony to deliver her cosmic performance from London’s Royal Albert Hall.

The “New Rules” singer wore a sparkling blue minidress as she danced to the catchy track.

The song culminated with the 25-year-old literally levitating above the stage.

The AMAs performance lineup also included Katy Perry, Bad Bunny with Jhay Cortez, Billie Eilish, BTS, Jennifer Lopez, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion and Shawn Mendes.

Broadcast live from The Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, the AMAs will be seen in more than 200 countries and territories around the world.