Bebe Rexha And Doja Cat Perform ‘Baby I’m Jealous’ At AMAs

Bebe Rexha and Doja Cat combined their enviable talents for an incredible performance of “Baby I’m Jealous” at this year’s AMAs.

The song is the lead single, Rexha’s first of 2020, off of her sophomore album.

RELATED: Bebe Rexha & Doja Cat Release Single ‘Baby I’m Jealous’

Taking to the stage, Rexha sang: “This is me, a woman in dichotomy/ I love me, until I don’t/ My apologies for looking on your history/ I’m trying to let it go.”

Earlier on in the evening, Doja Cat accepted the award for best Soul/R&B artist.

RELATED: Doja Cat Burns Up The Stage With Sizzling Performance At Billboard Music Awards

Doja Cat’s acceptance speech at the #AMAs!

pic.twitter.com/65HyjDvSvd — Doja Cat Access (@DojaAccess) November 23, 2020

RELATED: Doja Cat Performs Rock Rendition Of ‘Say So’ At MTV EMAs

The AMAs performance lineup also included Katy Perry, Bad Bunny with Jhay Cortez, Billie Eilish, BTS, Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lopez and Maluma, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion and Shawn Mendes.

Broadcast live from The Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, the AMAs will be seen in more than 200 countries and territories around the world.