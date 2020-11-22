Megan Fox Calls Relationship With Machine Gun Kelly ‘Once In A Lifetime’

Megan Fox seemed to take her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly to new heights at the 2020 American Music Awards.

Hours after making her red carpet debut with boyfriend MGK, Fox went one step further–she introduced his performance. Is there a new category of relationship status called “introduced-at-award-show official”?

But, perhaps more noteworthy was just how she introduced MGK. Teeing up his performance of “My Bloody Valentine” and “My Ex’s Best Friend”, Fox said, “Once in a lifetime, magic can happen. But this next performer, we’ve all been under his spell since his debut in 2012.”

The implication of course is that the once in a lifetime magic Fox is referring to is her relationship with Kelly.

MGK was joined by Travis Barker on drums for his pop-punk tinged performance.

Just after walking the red carpet with Fox, Kelly posted a photo of the two of them with the caption that read in part, “slept next to a shotgun til she came into my life 🔫🥵.”