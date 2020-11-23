BTS Talk Challenging Traditional Masculinity, Releasing Music In A Pandemic & More In ‘Esquire’ Interview

BTS discuss challenging traditional masculinity, their huge fanbase and more in a new interview with Esquire.

Suga tells the magazine, “There is this culture where masculinity is defined by certain emotions, characteristics. I’m not fond of these expressions.

“What does being masculine mean? People’s conditions vary day by day. Sometimes you’re in a good condition; sometimes you aren’t. Based on that, you get an idea of your physical health. And that same thing applies mentally. Some days you’re in a good state; sometimes you’re not.

“Many pretend to be okay, saying that they’re not ‘weak,’ as if that would make you a weak person. I don’t think that’s right. People won’t say you’re a weak person if your physical condition is not that good. It should be the same for the mental condition as well. Society should be more understanding.”

The K-pop superstars — RM, V, Jin, Jung Kook, J-Hope, Suga, and Jimin — go on to talk about their recent single “Dynamite”, with RM telling the publication: “‘Dynamite’ wouldn’t be here if there was no COVID-19. For this song, we wanted to go easy and simple and positive. Not some, like, deep vibes or shadows. We just wanted to go easy.”

Jin adds, “We were trying to convey the message of healing and comfort to our fans. World domination wasn’t actually our plan when we were releasing ‘Dynamite’.”

Discussing their huge ARMY fanbase, RM adds: “We and our ARMY are always charging each other’s batteries. When we feel exhausted, when we hear the news all over the world, the tutoring programs, and donations, and every good thing, we feel responsible for all of this.”

The group also share their love for John Cena.

“He was our idol, truly, when we were young,” RM says of the actor. “Now he became our fan. So it’s really great and we love you as much as you support us, we support you as well.”

See more from the group’s Esquire “Explain This” chat below.