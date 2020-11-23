‘Vikings’ Star Alexander Ludwig And Lauren Dear Announce Engagement With Cute Post

“Vikings” actor Alexander Ludwig and his girlfriend Lauren Dear are set to tie the knot.

Ludwig announced their engagement on Instagram Sunday, sharing an array of sweet snaps of Dear holding up her stunning ring.

He wrote in the caption, “Goldilocks and Bambi live happily ever after.”

Dear shared the same post on her own Instagram.

The exciting news comes after the couple went public with their relationship in September.

Ludwig previously dated his “Vikings” co-star Kristy Dawn Dinsmore.