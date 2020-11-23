Bad Bunny’s AMAs Performance Cancelled After The Singer Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Bad Bunny has tested positive for COVID-19.

On Sunday night, the 2020 American Music Awards aired, and while it had been teased that the Puerto Rican star was set to perform, he never actually did, leaving fans upset and confused.

RELATED: Bad Bunny Takes A Trip Through New York City On Top Of A Truck For Live Virtual Concert

But according to E! News, the the singer was forced to cancel his performance after testing positive for the coronavirus.

“Bad Bunny was originally set to perform his #1 global hit “Dákiti” with Jhay Cortez live for the first time at the AMAs,” the star’s reps said in a press release, “but unfortunately, the artist tested positive for COVID-19, which forced him to cancel the presentation.”

Bad Bunny himself teased the performance earlier this month, promising he would take the stage with Jhay Cortez for a world premiere performance of their duet “Dakiti”.

On Twitter, viewers at home patiently waited through the entire awards show broadcast, only to be disappointed when there was no performance.

Me waiting for bad bunny all damn night just for them to cut the performance #AMAs pic.twitter.com/4OmiV4SVTl — burger queen (@ADayOutInParis) November 23, 2020

me after waiting 2 hours for Bad Bunny’s performance at the #AMAs pic.twitter.com/tnE3zlNYon — Valeska (@valeskaax3) November 23, 2020

RELATED: Bad Bunny Talks Sexuality And Being Free To Love Whoever You Want In ‘Playboy’ Cover Story

Though he didn’t perform, Bad Bunny did win a couple of awards, including the Latin Album prize, and Favourite Latin Male Artist, accepting the awards virtually.

Congratulations, @sanbenito! 🎉 He's taking home the #AMAs for Favorite Album – Latin for YHLQMDLG! pic.twitter.com/lZCftKJRGs — American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 23, 2020

“To all my fans, to all the people who support me and listen to my music, I do it all for you,” he said as he accepting his award. “Latinos are ruling the world. I love you all so much.”

ET Canada has reached out to ABC and the AMAs for comment.