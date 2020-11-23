Ryan Reynolds Gives Back To His Quarantining Crew During Coronavirus Pandemic

Ryan Reynolds is continuing to give back amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Reynolds recently shared a message about wrapping production on “Red Notice”, which was put on hold earlier this year due to the global health crisis.

The flick also stars Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot.

Reynolds said, according to The Hollywood Reporter: “With the help of so many whip-smart health and safety workers, Netflix found a way to get us back to work.”

The actor added that getting back to work on the film “required 300 souls living in a sequestered bubble to make this a reality. They went to work under the most intense circumstances every day.”

Reynolds then thanked the Atlanta-based crew by recording almost 400 videos for their families, friends and loved ones as they lived in isolation.

The star shared, “I made videos for their dogs. Morale was so low. They couldn’t go anywhere but work or the hotel.

“In some cases, their families were less than a mile away. I can’t imagine that kind of longing.”

Reynolds also gave each crew member a note and a bottle of Aviation Gin.