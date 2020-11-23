Dallas Smith And Wife Kristen Welcome Baby Girl Everyn: ‘She Is Perfect’

The Smith household just grew by one.

Announcing the news on Instagram Sunday night, the Canadian country superstar and his wife Kristen welcomed their baby girl, Everyn Owen Smith, weighing 7 pounds, 11 ounces.

Sharing two adorable photos of the newborn on social media, Smith wrote: “I’m Everyn Owen Smith. I am 7lbs 11oz and my momma is doing so great. Thank you to the midwives at Grove Midwifery and all the nurses at Langley Memorial for taking good care of us.”

“She is perfect, we are so lucky,” added Kristen on her Instagram.

In May, the couple announced they were having a baby girl with an adorable gender announcement photo on Instagram, pictured with their other daughter Vayda.

“There’s one thing I know to be very true in a very uncertain time. I love being a dad,” wrote Smith.