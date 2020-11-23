Sofia Vergara And Joe Manganiello Celebrate Their 5-Year Wedding Anniversary

Five years married and still going strong.

On Sunday, Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary, taking to Instagram with photos and videos from their wedding.

In his post, Manganiello shared a video of their first dance as a married couple.

Vergara and Manganiello first began dating in July 2014, and went on to tie the knot in November 2015 in a ceremony with family and close friends at The Breakers Resort in Florida’s Palm Beach.

In an interview with People in August, Manganiello opened up about his decision to spend the rest of his life with Vergara.

“My instincts about her were right,” he said. “I knew pretty quickly that I could trust her, and she knew pretty quickly that she could trust me. And we’re both the kind of people who are capable of putting the other person ahead of ourselves. I was capable of putting her wishes ahead of mine, whatever they were, and she was capable of doing the same. Once you have that, you don’t let go of it.”