Host Of Australian TV Show ‘Today’ Apologizes After Mistakenly Announcing Bob Dylan’s Death

Bob Dylan is still very much alive.

Australian TV show “Today” has apologized after mistakenly announcing that the legendary musician had died.

The show aired a segment over the weekend about the songwriter’s documents being auctioned off in Boston for $495,000, with an on-screen banner reading: “Late singer’s documents sell for $495,000.”

Host Richard Wilkins eventually apologized to viewers, saying: “We need to make a correction now.

“About half an hour ago on our entertainment chat, we incorrectly ran a banner on your screen about Bob Dylan. It was false and we apologize for any confusion.”

Unpublished lyrics written by Dylan, 79, were among the documents sold at the auction, as well as letters and transcripts of 1971 interviews between him and the late American blues artist Tony Glover.

RELATED: Paul McCartney Says He Wishes He Was ‘A Bit More Like’ Bob Dylan

Boston-based R.R. Auction said Friday the collection privately held by Glover, a longtime Dylan friend and confidante, was sold Thursday to a bidder whose identity was not made public.

The interviews revealed that Dylan had anti-Semitism on his mind when he changed his name from Robert Zimmerman, and that he wrote “Lay Lady Lay” for Barbra Streisand.

The latest “Australian Today” mishap comes after Wilkins mistakenly reported that Jeff Goldblum had died after an accident while filming a movie in New Zealand back in 2009.