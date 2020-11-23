Johnny Depp Accepts Award By Posing For Peculiar Photo Behind Bars After Losing Libel Suit

Weeks after he lost a libel suit over a Sun article calling him a “wife beater,” Johnny Depp posed for a photo behind bars to accept an acting award.

On Saturday, Depp shared a photo with his trophy for Actor With Unique Visual Sensitivity from the Cameraimage festival in Poland. The bizarre photo shows Depp behind bars in the Bahamas with his award from the festival which is dedicated to cinematography.

While accepting the award during the virtual festival of which his “Minamata” was the closing night film, Depp said he was “honoured and humbled” to receive the award as he noted he has worked with many great cinematographers over the course of his career.

“The relationship between the actor and the cinematographer is a pivotal one. You might even say the most important, considering cinema, more than anything, is a visual medium,” he wrote in a letter to the festival.

Scheduled to be released next year, “Minamata” stars Depp as a WWII photojournalist.

Depp owns a private island in the Bahamas, Little Hall’s Pond Cay, with 45-acres and six beaches.

Depp’s acting honour comes on the heels of his exit from the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise. The actor was reportedly asked to step down from his role as the villainous Grindelwald in the family-friendly franchise following his libel ruling.

Though Warner Bros. has not commented on Depp’s replacement, the rumour mill has “Hannibal” star Mads Mikkelsen in talks to take on the part for the third film.