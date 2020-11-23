Daisy Ridley Says ‘Rise Of Skywalker’ Was ‘Rey’s Perfect Ending’

Daisy Ridley doesn’t see herself returning to “Star Wars” anytime soon.

In a recent interview with IGN, the “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” star talks about how the film gave her character Rey the proper sendoff.

“I think for me the beauty of Episode IX is it ends with such hope and such potential,” she said. “I just feel like that was Rey’s perfect ending. The big battle was in Episodes VII, VIII, and IX. I think really she’s probably running around the forest somewhere having a great time.”

Ridley added, “I feel totally, totally satisfied with how that story finished. I just don’t know what else she could do that I didn’t have to do. Also, there are so many amazing characters in Star Wars, that it’s sort of an amazing thing. I was watching the new episode of ‘Mandalorian,’ and it’s just like the places it can go beyond even where it is now is so exciting.”

The actress also responded to the controversy around Baby Yoda eating a frog alien’s eggs in a recent episode of “The Mandalorian”.

“Oh, cancel culture,” Ridley said. “Look, Mando’s gotta eat, Yoda’s got to get strong. That’s just that.”

She added, “No, I’m like, ‘Yoda, do your thing.’ The creature [Frog Lady] got to be where she needed to be with the eggs. It’s all good. It was beautiful.”