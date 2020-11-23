Chloe Sevigny Looks Back On Her ‘Wild’ Teen Years: ‘I’d Show Up At Work The Next Day Still On Ecstasy’

Chloe Sevigny has grown up a lot over the years.

In a new interview with The i, the 46-year-old actress got candid about her teenage years and being one of New York’s “it girls.”

“I loved and hated being a teenager,” Sevigny said.

“I was itching to get out of the town where I was living. I was running wild in the streets and meeting new friends that were kindred spirits,” she continued. “We would hang out in parks all day and night, go to raves and I’d show up at work the next day still on ecstasy. I was pretty wild, but I quietened down in my 20s. I’d gotten a lot out of life by that point.”

Sevigny also looked back on her best movies and TV shows to pick out the work that’s remained most meaningful to her.

“I’m super proud of all my work,” she said, adding, “but ‘Boys Don’t Cry’ stands out. It felt like an important film and there was a real arc to my character. There was something deeper to explore with her.”