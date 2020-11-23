Netflix Says ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Is The Streamer’s ‘Biggest Scripted Limited Series To Date’

It looks like “The Queen’s Gambit” is ruling the TV world.

On Monday, Netflix announced that the show, based on the novel by Walter Tevis, had become the streamer’s “biggest scripted series to date.”

According to the company, 62 million households have watched the series in its first 28 days since its release.

The company also released information backing up the claims about the show’s phenomenal success, noting that the series was in the Top 10 in 92 countries, hitting No. 1 in 63 of them.

Additionally, the show’s popularity has led the original novel onto the New York Times’ bestsellers list, while searches on Google for “how to play chess” have apparently skyrocketed.

The show, which was created by Scott Frank, stars Anya Taylor-Joy as a young chess prodigy who takes on the largely male chess world of the ‘60s, while battling drug and alcohol addiction.