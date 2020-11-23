‘To All The Boys’ Star Jordan Fisher Marries Longtime Partner Ellie Woods

Jordan Fisher is officially a married man.

According to Us Weekly, the “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You” star tied the knot on Saturday to his longtime partner Ellie Woods.

The former “Dancing With The Stars” winner teased his nuptials, tweeting on Thursday that he was getting married.

Off to get MARRIED 😍 — Jordan Fisher (@jordanfisher) November 19, 2020

Earlier this month, the 26-year-old shared a photo with Woods, writing that he was looking forward to spending Thanksgiving as husband and wife.

Us also reported that the couple were originally supposed to get married in July, but the wedding was postponed due to the pandemic. Fisher proposed to Woods in May 2019.