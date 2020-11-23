BTS Brings ‘Life Goes On’ To ‘GMA’ Following Epic Performance On The 2020 American Music Awards

Just hours after debuting their new single, “Life Goes On”, on the American Music Awards stage, K Pop band BTS shared an epic performance of the track on “Good Morning America”.

Afterwards, six members, RM, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, sat down and discussed what it was like quarantining together, their new music and new album, BE, and missing their ARMY during the pandemic. Seventh member Suga was not present during the interview, as he is still recovering from shoulder surgery.

RELATED: BTS Talk Challenging Traditional Masculinity, Releasing Music In A Pandemic & More In ‘Esquire’ Interview

“Our new album BE and the lead single, ‘Dynamite’, wouldn’t be here without the pandemic,” they revealed. “If there was no pandemic we would have been on tour… so this is our way of delivering the message of hope to the world.”

RELATED: BTS Wins And Performs Their Brand New Song ‘Life Goes On’ At The AMAs

The band took home Best Pop/Rock Group at Sunday’s AMAs.

BTS’ album BE dropped last week. It’s their third full-length of the year, following Map of the Soul: 7 in February and Map of the Soul: 7 – The Journey from July.