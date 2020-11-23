Jada Pinkett Smith Invites Will Smith’s Ex Sheree Zampino For Holiday Cooking Episode Of ‘Red Table Talk’

It’s all one big happy family on the next “Red Table Talk” episode.

In a preview clip from the Tuesday’s show dedicated to holiday cooking, Jada Pinkett Smith welcomes Sheree Zampino, Will Smith’s first wife and mother of his firstborn child Trey.

“We’ve invited our favourite cook in the family to share her secret holiday recipes,” Pinkett Smith says in the clip before introducing Zampino. “Miss Ree here hooks us up.”

Zampino reveals the secrets behind one of her most treasured family recipes in the episode, plus she gives tips on preparing the perfect holiday dinner.

Back in May 2018, Zampino was the first guest on “Red Table Talk”, and she had a real heart-to-heart with Pinkett Smith.

“Do you remember that conversation we had on the phone that one time?” Pinkett Smith asked her at the time, referring to when Zampino called the house to speak with then-3-year-old Trey. “They were fighting words.”

“Very few times in my life I can recall being checked real hard where I didn’t have nothing to say,” Zampino said. “But you weren’t out of line. You basically let me know, ‘I don’t really appreciate your tone.’ And you hung up on me.”

Pinkett Smith recalled, “Will Smith let me have it. His take was, ‘That is Trey’s mother and that’s just not your place.’”