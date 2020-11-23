Prince William Congratulates University Of Oxford Team Working On Coronavirus Vaccine: ‘I’m So Pleased For All Of You’

Prince William congratulated those working on a coronavirus vaccine in a special video call shared on Monday.

The Duke of Cambridge, who secretly tested positive for coronavirus back in April, spoke to a team from The University of Oxford.

The royal spoke with Professor Andy Pollard, Professor of Paediatric Infection and Immunity, Professor Sarah Gilbert, Professor of Vaccinology, and Professor Louise Richardson, Vice-Chancellor of Oxford University about the vaccine that was created alongside AstraZeneca.

This morning, The Duke spoke to @UniofOxford to congratulate them following an important milestone in the fight against #COVID19. An #OxfordVaccine is shown to be 70.4% effective, and tests on two dose regimens show that it could be 90%. pic.twitter.com/izUpnm97v9 — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) November 23, 2020

The team explained how the vaccine is shown to be 70.4 per cent effective, with tests on two dose regimens showing that it could have up to a 90 per cent success rate in preventing COVID-19 in recipients of the vaccine.

William shared, “Well done, I’m so pleased for all of you, I really am. I saw it in everyone’s faces back in June how much time and effort was going into this.”

The royal contracted coronavirus after his father Prince Charles revealed he had the virus back in March.

The Duke is reported to have come down with the illness around the same time as his dad, but was thought to have not wanted to worry the public further by revealing the diagnosis.