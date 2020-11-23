‘Mosul’ Star Adam Bessa Opens Up About ‘Historic’ Arabic-Language War Drama

There hasn’t been a war movie quite like “Mosul” before.

Netflix’s new Arabic-language action drama, produced by the Russo brothers and directed by Matthew Michael Carnahan, tells the story of an Iraqi SWAT team from the city of Mosul, who fight to liberate their city from the grip of ISIS.

French-Tunisian actor Adam Bessa spoke with ET Canada about starring in the film, its importance for Arab representation in Hollywood, and learning a whole new dialect for the role.

RELATED: Netflix Drops Trailer For ISIS War Movie ‘Mosul’

Asked about what it was like getting to star in a big action movie, Bessa said it was, “Exciting. Exciting and physically demanding.”

He said of prepping for the part, “We did three weeks of boot camp. Super intense all day. We had one break for lunch. And that’s all and then we get back to it.”

Bessa, who previously appeared in the Russo-produced “Extraction”, also talked about what attracted him to the film.

“The story itself, the fact that it’s the first time in Hollywood that it’s a whole Arabic cast in an Arabic language, which is historic. So to be part of this is amazing,” he said.

The film’s commitment to authenticity also required the cast learn how to speak in the specific Arabic dialect found in the city of Mosul, which Bessa compared to a Canadian learning to speak English in a Northern Irish dialect.

“The accent, some of the words, the attitude. It’s far, far from where I’m from,” he said. “So it’s the same language, I could understand maybe 60 per cent. It was two weeks of dialect coaching, plus on set. I mean, it was all day.”

Bessa also laughed that he would often annoy his co-star Suhail Dabbach, who is from Baghdad, with questioned about proper pronunciation.

“I always asked him every day, the poor guy, I mean, I was knocking on his door, ‘How do you pronounce this?'” he recalled. “He says, ‘It’s 2 in the morning, stop it.'”

RELATED: Kate Winslet Is A Horse In ‘Black Beauty’ Live-Action Trailer

Another feature of the shoot, was the international nature of the cast and crew.

“We had some English, we had some Romanian, I mean, we had people all over the place,” Bessa said. “American, Canadian, we had really people from all over the place. So it was quite International.”

Suhail Dabbach and Adam Bessa in “Mosul”. Photo: Jose Haro/Netflix

For Bessa, it was also important that the film spotlights a heroic Arab characters, which is not always so common in Hollywood films.

“To be able in 2020 as an Arab to be a hero, it’s a chance that’s extraordinary. It represent millions and billions of people. Sometimes your images so dirtied by people like ISIS, or what we hear in the news, but at the end of the day, it’s just a small, small minority that is dirtying all the image,” he said.

“So, to tell this story, and to tell the story of this man, based on this article, true story. They fought people and they fought to liberate their city with no Americans, everyone left,” he continued. “At the end of the day, it’s just a human story. And you just see the fact that we have more in common than differences, you know.”