Michael J. Fox Takes Swipe At Donald Trump, Compares Him To ‘Back To The Future”s Biff Tannen

Michael J. Fox compares Donald Trump to “Back to the Future” villain Biff Tannen in a new interview with the Guardian.

The franchise writer, Bob Gale, previously confirmed the character, who was Fox’s Marty McFly’s nemesis, was based on Trump.

Fox says: “Every worst instinct in mankind has been played on [by Trump], and for me that’s just anathema. Biff is president!”

BACK TO THE FUTURE PART II, Thomas F. Wilson, Michael J. Fox, 1989, (c)Universal/courtesy Everett Collection/CP Images

The actor, who was diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson’s disease in 1991 at age 29, before going public with the diagnosis in 1998, also discusses Trump mocking disabled The New York Times reporter Serge Kovaleski during his 2016 campaign.

“When you see your particular group mocked, it’s such a gut punch,” Fox shares. “It’s so senseless and cheap. There’s no way I get up in the morning and mock orange people.”

Meanwhile, Gale told the Daily Beast Biff was based on Trump: “We thought about it when we made the movie! Are you kidding?

“You watch Part II again and there’s a scene where Marty confronts Biff in his office and there’s a huge portrait of Biff on the wall behind Biff, and there’s one moment where Biff kind of stands up and he takes exactly the same pose as the portrait? Yeah,” NME reported.