‘The Witcher’ Gets A Holiday Twist In New Christmas-Themed Teaser

On Monday, Netflix shared a new teaser for the hit fantasy series “The Witcher”, but with a very Christmas-inspired twist.

RELATED: Netflix Goes Behind The Scenes Of ‘The Witcher’ With New Documentary

Save your sleds for another day,

for now is a time to simply slay.

Tis the season of #Witchmas. pic.twitter.com/RoWhLCJ08G — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) November 23, 2020

The one-minute teaser features clips from some of the first season’s most memorable moments, but with holiday decorations and costumes digitally inserted into the show, and the Christmas classic “Sleigh Ride” playing over top to lighten the mood even more.

RELATED: Production Halted On ‘The Witcher’ After Multiple Positive COVID-19 Tests

“The Witcher” is currently in production on season 2, after being delayed multiple times due to the pandemic, with filming scheduled to be completed in February 2021.

Earlier this year, Netflix also greenlit a spin-off series titled “The Witcher: Blood Origin”.