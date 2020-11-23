Miley Cyrus Talks Sobriety, Admits She ‘Fell Off’ During The Pandemic

Miley Cyrus is starting anew with her upcoming album, Plastic Hearts.

The singer joined Zane Lowe for Apple Music’s “New Music Daily” radio show for the Nov. 23 episode, which happens to be her 28th birthday, and opened up about her new music and her sobriety.

“I am not the person I was yesterday. Last night sitting behind you, cutting with Stevie Nicks on the phone, that changed me forever,” Cyrus explained. “Everything changes me forever and I’ll never be who I was yesterday. In a way, every night before I go to sleep, I say goodbye to myself in a way, because it’s like that person’s done. There’s like a sadness to it sometimes because I do evolve really quickly because I’m very absorbent. Like I just take everything in.”

Cyrus also revealed that she is two weeks sober, after revealing she recently “fell off” her sobriety during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Well, I, like a lot of people, being completely honest, during the pandemic fell off and felt really a lot of… and I would never sit here and go, ‘I’ve been f**king sober.’ I didn’t, and I fell off and I realized that I now am back on sobriety, two weeks sober, and I feel like I really accepted that time,” she said.

Adding, “One of the things I’ve used is, ‘Don’t get furious, get curious.’ So don’t be mad at yourself, but ask yourself, ‘What happened?'”

Cyrus also explained why she didn’t share with the world that she broke her sobriety.

“To me, it was a f— up because I’m not a moderation person, and I don’t think that everyone has to be f**king sober,” she said. “I think everyone has to do what is best for them. I don’t have a problem with drinking. I have a problem with the decisions I make once I go past that level of… even into, I’ve just been wanting to wake up 100 per cent, 100 per cent of the time.”

The “Prisoner” singer later opened up about the haunting discovery that made her decide to get sober at 27, the same age Kurt Cobain, Amy Winehouse, Jimi Hendrix and Janis Joplin died after struggling with addiction.

“Twenty-seven to me was a year that I really had to protect myself,” she said. “That actually really made me want to get sober was because we’ve lost so many icons at 27. It’s a very pivotal time. You go into that next chapter or this is it for you. I just feel that some of the artists that almost couldn’t handle their own power and their own energy and their own force. It’s an energy. I, no matter what, was born with that.”

Cyrus’ Plastic Hearts drops Friday.