Hasan Minhaj Says Dax Shepard Is A ‘6.5’ On The Attractiveness Scale While Strapped To A Lie Detector Machine In Viral Interview Clip

Hasan Minhaj just got real about standards of while male attractiveness.

In recent days, a tweet went viral featuring the “Patriot Act” host in a video interview for Vanity Fair in which he’s asked about Dax Shepard rating him a 9 out of 10 on the attractiveness scale.

“I think that he was going way too high,” Minhaj says pointedly, while strapped to a lie detector.

Asked how he would rate Shepard, the comedian first responds, “That’s not fair.”

Eventually, though he says, “I have to give a number? 6.5… 7.”

Minhaj then elaborates, explaining the odd racial dynamics in such a scale.

“Okay Dax is part of a thing where, in show business, there’s this whole movement of approachable white dudes, whereas like, with men of colour, it’s like Idris Elba, Henry Golding, Zayn Malik or — you work in IT,” he says. “There is no middle.”

He continues, “You know how there’s a whole class of white dudes, like just schlubby white dues who went to high school with me but now made it in showbiz? There’s no that [for men of colour.]”

On Twitter, people shared the clip, applauding him for speaking out about the issue.

He’s right and I’m glad he said it. https://t.co/4aKMGBp0cF — Eorzea’s Next Top Model (@OhHeyDJ) November 23, 2020

Don’t be sorry to Dax. 😂😂😂 Dax needs to know. https://t.co/y4VKauNMLq — Tressie McMillan Cottom (@tressiemcphd) November 23, 2020

Hasan is cute, fine, handsome, and sexy. Very few men are all four. what a precious gem 😭 https://t.co/UwiiscDCLT — im not letting you be racist in peace (@caliphorniaqing) November 23, 2020

Minhaj later took back what he’d said about Shepard, though, writing on Twitter that he changed his mind after looking up shirtless photos of the “Parenthood” star.