Hasan Minhaj Says Dax Shepard Is A ‘6.5’ On The Attractiveness Scale While Strapped To A Lie Detector Machine In Viral Interview Clip

Hasan Minhaj just got real about standards of while male attractiveness.

In recent days, a tweet went viral featuring the “Patriot Act” host in a video interview for Vanity Fair in which he’s asked about Dax Shepard rating him a 9 out of 10 on the attractiveness scale.

“I think that he was going way too high,” Minhaj says pointedly, while strapped to a lie detector.

Asked how he would rate Shepard, the comedian first responds, “That’s not fair.”

Eventually, though he says, “I have to give a number? 6.5… 7.”

Minhaj then elaborates, explaining the odd racial dynamics in such a scale.

“Okay Dax is part of a thing where, in show business, there’s this whole movement of approachable white dudes, whereas like, with men of colour, it’s like Idris Elba, Henry Golding, Zayn Malik or — you work in IT,” he says. “There is no middle.”

He continues, “You know how there’s a whole class of white dudes, like just schlubby white dues who went to high school with me but now made it in showbiz? There’s no that [for men of colour.]”

On Twitter, people shared the clip, applauding him for speaking out about the issue.

Minhaj later took back what he’d said about Shepard, though, writing on Twitter that he changed his mind after looking up shirtless photos of the “Parenthood” star.

