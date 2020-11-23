Julia Garner Spills On Her Approach To Playing Socialite Scammer Anna Delvey For Netflix’s ‘Inventing Anna’

Julia Garner has her next role lined up.

The actress, 26, chatted with WSJ. magazine about playing Anna Delvey (Anna Sorokin), who was sentenced to four-12 years in prison after she posed as a European socialite and scammed businesses out of more than $200,000.

Delvey’s crimes will come to life in Netflix’s upcoming miniseries, “Inventing Anna”. The series will be produced by Shonda Rhimes and is based on the New York Magazine article, “How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People”, by Jessica Pressler.

RELATED: Julia Garner Does Spot-On Britney Spears And Gwen Stefani

Ahead of her portrayal, Garner reveals she visited Delvey at Rikers Island prison in New York City.

“The only thing that I didn’t expect is that Anna is really funny,” the “Ozark” actress said. “She’s actually hysterical. And she’s super soft-spoken and gentle. Going into any part, you can’t have too many negative thoughts because you don’t want to start with the character judging them.”

“You can’t dislike the person you’re playing for eight, nine months,” Garner continued. “That’s going to come across on the screen, and the performance isn’t going to be as good.”

RELATED: ‘Ozark’ Star Julia Garner Marries Foster The People Frontman Mark Foster, Pair Share Adorable Photo

Adding, “She had her reasons why she did all the things she did.”

But according to Garner, being on set of the series in NYC isn’t the same during a pandemic, admitting it’s hard to rehearse in face masks.

“It’s kind of terrible because you have to listen to the other actors to know your cue, and you can’t really hear what they’re saying, so you’re guessing that they said their line,” she said. “Taking directions from people wearing a mask, you’re hoping for the best. I’m definitely going to remember this for the rest of my life.”

“Inventing Anna” has no release date as of yet.