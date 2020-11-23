China Anne McClain Says She Was Leaving ‘Black Lightning’ Before Show Got Cancelled

China Anne McClain has revealed that she was set to exit her role on “Black Lightning” regardless of whether or not the show continued.

McClain took to Instagram to address fans following news that “Black Lightning” will be ending after season four.

RELATED: ‘Black Lightning’ Debuts Intense New Trailer For Upcoming Third Season

The 22-year-old actress plays Jennifer Pierce/Lightning on The CW show.

RELATED: CW Stars Vanessa Morgan, Candice Patton And More Talk Hollywood’s Inclusive Future

She said, “What I did know and have known along with the rest of the cast since before we even started shooting this season is that I am leaving the show and was leaving the show.”

McClain continued, “This was going to be my last season, regardless of if it went on or not. For different reasons, that, to be honest, I don’t want to go into. I just want y’all to trust me on it.”

The actress also criticized Hollywood, saying, “All this is an illusion. This industry for what it is and everything that people look to and praise, it’s not important.”

RELATED: ‘Katy Keene’ Canceled After One Season At The CW

“Black Lightning” is an action show which centres on Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams), a retired superhero turned teacher.

The series returns for the fourth and final season on Feb. 8.