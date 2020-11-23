Meghan Trainor Gets Festive For ‘Holidays’ Music Video

Meghan Trainor is celebrating the “Holidays” with a variety of very festive looks and Earth, Wind & Fire.

Trainor debuted the music video for her hit song “Holidays” on Monday, where she sang and danced with the classic band all while wearing numerous themed outfits including her face covered with little bows, a winter white fluffy dress, a black jumpsuit with a giant red bow, a gold present and an ugly Christmas sweater.

Ahead of the release, Trainor held a live chat with fans where she gave insight into the video.

“I’m 5 and a half months pregnant in this video,” she revealed. “My tum tum hurt. I was getting cramps after the first big performance dancing in heels.”

RELATED: Meghan Trainor Is Abstaining For 9 Months: ‘I Can’t Have Sex While Our Son Is In Between Us’

Trainor, who is expecting her first child with husband Daryl Sabara, also said that “if you don’t see a wide shot” in the video, she was “in Uggs.”

RELATED: Meghan Trainor Says Quarantine Made Her ‘Make A Baby’ & A Christmas Album: ‘It’ll Be Quick And Easy’

Of working with Earth, Wind & Fire, Trainor gushed over how “cool” they were, while adding that they all got tested for COVID-19 before the shoot.

Sabara joined Trainor for a moment to say how much he loves “Holidays”, before she revealed they will be doing a pregnancy photoshoot soon and will share the pics with her fans.

Trainor’s holiday album A Very Trainor Christmas is out now.