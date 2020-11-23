Goldie Hawn Says Working With Kurt Russell On ‘Christmas Chronicles 2’ Was Like A ‘Honeymoon’

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn are reuniting on screen, after originally joining forces on “Overboard” over 30 years ago.

Ahead of the premiere of their upcoming holiday film, “The Christmas Chronicles 2”, the couple, who have been married for 37 years, joined Ellen DeGeneres on Monday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and chatted about acting together.

After DeGeneres asked what the best thing about working together was, Hawn joked, “Probably the cocktail after dinner.”

She added, “What was fun about working with him again was that we were having a great time. I still think he’s one of the great actors, so for me to work with Kurt was really awesome. He gives you the ball back, he’s funny, he knows what he’s doing… and he really just loves what he does. It’s just really really fun.”

But to Hawn and Russell, working together actually felt like a “honeymoon”.

“And being together with him in the trailer in the morning getting made up together like the old days was just so fun,” Hawn gushed. “It felt like a honeymoon.”

Hawn and Russell also reminisced about their love story.

“The Christmas Chronicles 2” is streaming now on Netflix.