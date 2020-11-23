Kristen Stewart Discusses Whether Or Not Only Gay Actors Should Play Gay Roles

Kristen Stewart is weighing on the debate over whether only gay actors should take on gay roles in movies.

The actress, who identifies as bisexual, stars in the much-anticipated holiday movie “Happiest Season”, which centres on a same-sex couple.

Asked to share her opinion on the argument, Kristen told Variety, “I think about this all the time. Being somebody who has had so much access to work, I’ve just lived with such a creative abundance. You know, a young white girl who was straight and only really was gay later and is, like, skinny — do you know what I’m saying? I so acknowledge that I’ve just gotten to work.”

She continued, “I would never want to tell a story that really should be told by somebody who’s lived that experience…Having said that, it’s a slippery slope conversation because that means I could never play another straight character if I’m going to hold everyone to the letter of this particular law.”

Admitting that “it’s such a grey area,” Stewart added, “There are ways for men to tell women’s stories, or ways for women to tell men’s stories. But we need to have our finger on the pulse and actually have to care. You kind of know where you’re allowed. I don’t have a sure-shot answer for that.”

The 30-year-old star also noted that her “Happiest Season” co-star Mackenzie Davis is “not somebody who identifies as a lesbian,” despite portraying a gay character in the movie.

Stewart said, “Sometimes, artfully speaking, you’re just drawn to a certain group of people. I could defend that, but I’m sure that somebody with a different perspective could make me feel bad about that — and then make me renege on everything I’ve just said. I acknowledge the world that we live in. And I absolutely would never want to traipse on someone else’s opportunity to do that — I would feel terrible about that.”

Concluding her point, Stewart told people that the best thing they can do is “f***ing think about what you’re doing! And don’t be an a**hole.”