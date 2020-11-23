Johnny Depp Fans Hit Out At ‘Animaniacs’ Reboot After Show Appears To Accuse Him Of Lying

Fans of Johnny Depp have taken to social media to slam the new “Animaniacs” reboot.

During a song titled “Reboot It”, the show appeared to accuse the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star of being a liar.

Warner Brothers: this is a sick thing to do to an abuse survivor. Listen to the tapes – Johnny Depp has been put through psychological torture and physical abuse. I'm sorry that I don't find this funny, but it's no laughing matter.#BoycottWarnerBrothers#JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/E3BBmX3ITq — Sam Johnson (@SamjiSmokes) November 22, 2020

A movie poster which featured in the number showed a caricature of the actor with the caption “Johnny 2: Telling Lies”.

Sending an angry response directed at Warner Brothers, one fan wrote, “This is a sick thing to do to an abuse survivor. Listen to the tapes – Johnny Depp has been put through psychological torture and physical abuse. I’m sorry that I don’t find this funny, but it’s no laughing matter.”

The controversy comes just weeks after Depp lost a libel suit over a Sun article calling him a “wife beater.”

Both Depp and his ex, Amber Heard, spent several days in the witness box during the three-week trial in July, giving irreconcilable accounts of their explosive relationship.