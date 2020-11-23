‘Jeopardy!’ Names Ken Jennings As First Interim Host

Ken Jennings has some big shoes to fill.

Following the death of Alex Trebek, “Jeopardy!” officials have named the “Greatest of All Time” tournament winner as an interim host.

Jennings has won the most consecutive games at 74 and has the highest winnings in regular season play at $3.2 million CAD.

Jennings will be the first to host the beloved game show in a series of guest hosts from the “Jeopardy!” family, with other guest hosts being announced in the coming weeks.

“Alex believed in the importance of ‘Jeopardy!’ and always said that he wanted the show to go on after him,” Executive Producer Michael Richards said in a statement. “We will honour his legacy by continuing to produce the game he loved.”

He will begin his term as interim host when the show resumes production on Nov. 30.

We will resume production on 11/30 with a series of interim guest hosts from the Jeopardy! family – starting with Ken Jennings. Additional guest hosts to be announced. pic.twitter.com/0MdGqnzp3R — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 23, 2020

Trebek died earlier this month after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

“Jeopardy!” also announced a week-long special honouring the late icon. After Trebek’s final episode this December, the series will air 10 of his best episodes.

Trebek’s final episode will air on Christmas Day (Dec. 25).