Sharon Osbourne Says Jennifer Lopez’s AMAs Performance ‘Went A Little Too Far’ With Beyoncé Comparison

Jennifer Lopez heated up the American Music Awards stage on Sunday but some couldn’t help but notice the similarities between JLo’s performance with Maluma to Beyoncé’s performance with Jay-Z during the 2014 Grammys.

Both artists wore black bodysuits with cutouts, had short, wet hairstyles and danced with coloured lighting behind them.

Lopez has been called out on social media, but the ladies of “The Talk” weighed in.

“I got to speak on behalf of the Beyhive, cause I am a card carrying member of the Beyhive, unapologetically,” said guest co-host Elaine Welteroth. “I love JLo too, don’t get me wrong. But, I think as a cultural icon, it is your responsibility to be aware of cultural references, and that is one of the most iconic performances and looks of recent history…that was 6 years ago, we remember that…I mean it’s too close for comfort and I’m not surprised by the backlash.”

Sharon Osbourne added, “Her performance was great. Her performances always are great. But you know, when you saw the cross of lighting her face, Ozzy’s been doing that for years. Hold on, did Ozzy create that? No. I stole it from someone else. You know, that’s the way it goes. But I think she went a little too far on the Beyoncé thing, but listen, her performance was great, but I think we all steal.”

