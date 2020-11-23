Nicole Kidman Admits The Pandemic Has Been ‘Difficult’ On Her Daughters: ‘They Are Working Through The Emotions’

Nicole Kidman is getting real about the stress the pandemic has had on her family.

The actress, 53, chatted with Glamour UK about how her daughters, Sunday Rose, 12, and Faith Margaret, 9, who she shares with husband Keith Urban, are handling the lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

While her daughters are used to virtual learning with having a rockstar dad and a superstar actress mom, Kidman admits social distancing has taken its toll on her kids.

RELATED: Nicole Kidman Refuses To Let Her Kids Join Instagram: ‘I’m Not Very Techy Myself’

“Our kids — because we travel, and we won’t be apart — are used to having to learn online, but the social distance has been very difficult for them,” she said.

Adding, “They are working through the emotions.”

RELATED: Nicole Kidman Sings ‘The Undoing’ Theme Song ‘Dream A Little Dream Of Me’

“For a 12-year-old, it’s about not being able to access friends easily — that’s a whole thing which every parent will be going through. And then, there’s a 9-year-old, who’s socially forming. One of the hardest things is just watching them pine and yearn for their friends,” she continued. “I pine and yearn for my friends, too.”

Kidman is also mom to son Connor, 25, and daughter Isabella, 22, who she adopted with ex-husband Tom Cruise.