Tim McGraw & Faith Hill’s Daughter Gracie Belts Out Powerful Rendition Of ‘The Wizard & I’

Gracie McGraw is following in the footsteps of her talented parents.

The daughter of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill has taken to Instagram to showcase her incredible vocals.

RELATED: Tim McGraw Marks 24 Years Of Marriage To Faith Hill With Touching Tribute

Gracie effortlessly belted out a pitch perfect rendition of Wicked‘s “The Wizard and I” while sipping martini in a wine glass.

“I know these aren’t the best vocal videos out there but Broadway makes me very happy and I hope to be there one day,” wrote the aspiring musical theatre star in the caption.

RELATED: Tim McGraw To Release Greatest Hits Album Featuring The Chart-Toppers From 2013-2019

“This is practice for me,” she continued. “The only way to get better is to do it multiple times honey!! … Elphie is definitely another dream role for me so I was pleased when wicked was requested many times!! I got really excited with this one because this is the healthiest my voice has sounded while singing this song TO DATE.”

Gracie previously showed off her amazing vocal range while singing “What Kind Of Fool” by Barbra Streisand with her country music superstar dad.

RELATED: Dr. Phil Recalls Accidentally Locking Wife Robin McGraw In His Car Trunk