The Weeknd Drops Live Music Video For ‘Alone Again’

The Weeknd has a series of live music videos coming your way this week.

First up is his performance for the new track “Alone Again”, which also serves as the first track on his latest album, After Hours, taking place in an eerie dark red room. But the room doesn’t stay red, it soon changes to a bright white light where his album-era bloody nose esthetic is highlighted.

The Candian artist is keeping up his After Hours looks for the visuals, wearing a red suit jacket, black leather gloves and that beat-up face.

The Weeknd wore a similar look to Sunday night’s American Music Awards where he performed “In Your Eyes” and “Save Your Tears” with Kenny G on an LA highway. He also took home Favourite Male Artist (Soul/R&B), Favourite Album (Soul/R&B) and Favourite Song (Soul/R&B) trophies.

The Weeknd will complete the trilogy of performances this week, with “In Your Eyes” and “Faith” scheduled to drop Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

After Hours dropped in April of this year.