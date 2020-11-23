Kelly Clarkson Soothes With Cover Of ‘Let Me Down Easy’

Kelly Clarkson’s perfect “Kellyoke” songs are the one constant thing we can look forward to in this world.

Monday’s song was no exception as the “Kelly Clarkson Show” host belted out Billy Currington’s “Let Me Down Easy”.

Joined by her backup band, Clarkson soothed with her dreamy voice.

Singing, “If I fall, can ya let me down easy?/ If I leave my heart with you tonight/ Will you promise me that you’re going to treat it right?/ I’m barely hanging on/ If I fall, can you let me down easy?”

Currington’s song was previously No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart almost 10 years ago.

Last week, Jewel joined Clarkson on her show where the two performed “Foolish Games”.