‘Dallas’ Star Linda Gray Reveals Son Jeff Thrasher Has Died

“Dallas” star Linda Gray has revealed her son, Jeff Thrasher, has died.

Gray shared the news on Instagram, alongside two pictures.

“A celebration of my son Jeff’s life. He was the kindest, funniest, sweetest human being….. he brought the world such love and was loved by everyone! May his journey be a magical one,” Gray wrote. No cause of death was given.

Jeff, 56, was Gray and ex-husband Ed Thrasher’s eldest child. They are also parents to Kehly Sloane, 54.

Jeff also worked in entertainment as a director and producer including “The Amazing Race Canada” and “Canada’s Smartest Person”.

A number of people commented on Gray’s post where they sent their condolences.