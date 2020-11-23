John Travolta Posts Heartfelt Tribute To Adorable Son Ben On 10th Birthday

John Travolta has taken to Instagram to celebrate his “wonderful” son Ben’s 10th birthday.

The actor shared a photograph that showed him hugging his youngest child on Monday, Nov. 23.

“Happy 10th birthday my wonderful Ben! I love you!” wrote the proud dad in the caption.

Travolta can be seen with his arms around Ben as the youngster smiles happily.

The “Grease” star and his late wife Kelly Preston are also parents to daughter Ella Bleu, 20, and son Jett, who died in 2009.

The post comes just four months after Preston sadly passed away from breast cancer.

Travolta first shared news of his wife’s death on Instagram, writing that she “fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many.”

“Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered,” he wrote in part. “I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal.”