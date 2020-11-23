‘Tiger King’ Star Joe Exotic Makes Desperate Plea From Prison: ‘When Will This Nightmare End?’

Joe Exotic is reminding people that he is a “real person” and not a movie or a film.

The “Tiger King” star took to Instagram on Monday, Nov. 23 to share an emotional message with his followers.

Captioning a photo in which he can be seen tending to his tigers, he wrote, “I am a real person who has been screwed by this system. I am not a movie, not a film or an object to profit from.”

Exotic continued, “My mom has died, I have lost over 2 years with Dillon [Passage], my dad is dying and my life is ruined. When will this nightmare end.”

The former zookeeper added a series of hashtags to the post, including, “#freejoeexotic,” “#pardonjoeexotic” and “#helpfreejoe.”

Exotic also tagged Donald Trump and conservative political commentator, Sean Hannity, in the post.

He has previously written to Trump, asking to be pardoned.

Exotic rose to fame thanks to the Netflix documentary series “Tiger King”, focusing on the large cat centre he ran.

The 57-year-old ended up behind bars at the end of the series for allegedly attempting to hire someone to kill his main competitor, Carole Baskin.