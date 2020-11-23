‘New Girl’ Star Max Greenfield Reads Out Thirst Tweets

Max Greenfield is sharing his reactions to some of the internet’s thirstiest tweets about himself.

“The Neighbourhood” and “New Girl” star teamed up with Buzzfeed to hilariously read out a list of messages from fans.

“I had to ask what a ‘thirst tweet’ was,” admitted the star in the intro to the YouTube video. “The fact that there’s any tweets like this on the internet – it’s nice to know that people are thinking about you.”

“Max Greenfield’s smile clears my skin, improves my mood and increases my GPA,” said one fan.

“These are all good for my self-esteem. I’m having a good day reading this,” responded the actor.

“Max Greenfield’s jawline is a gift from God, literally,” wrote another fan.

“Well, it depends on what your spiritual preference is and how you view the world,” he joked.

“When will we be recognizing Max Greenfield as the white boy of the year?” asked a third fan.

Greenfield responded, “Appreciate it, I play the white boy of the year on ‘The Neighbourhood’.”